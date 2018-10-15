Advance voting down by more than 36,000, but city officials pleased with turnout

Just under 125,000 Torontonians turned out to cast their ballots during the recent advance polling for the upcoming municipal election, according to figures released on Monday.

Numbers released by city officials show that a total of 124,306 eligible electors went to the polls during the advance vote, which ran continuously for five days from Oct. 10 to 14. This was one day less than the 2014 advance vote period.

"We are pleased that so many voters have chosen to take advantage of the city's advance vote opportunities," Ulli Watkiss, Toronto's city clerk, said Monday in a news release.

"We hope this turnout continues on Election Day, and all eligible electors come out to vote on October 22."

The advance vote was held at 51 locations across the city.

The number show 36,821 fewer people showed up to the advance polls than in 2014, when 161,147 eligible electors cast their ballots.

A breakdown of the 2018 advance voter turnout by day shows the following:

Wednesday, October 10 — 24,999

Thursday, October 11 — 20,701

Friday, October 12 — 18,483

Saturday, October 13 — 23,412

Sunday, October 14 — 36,711

Torontonians will head to the polls on Oct. 22 to determine the city's future mayor and 25 council members.

It's unclear how the Ontario government's controversial decision to cut the number of Toronto council seats from 47 to 25 so close to the election will affect voter turnout.