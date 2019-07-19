2 men rushed to hospital after being found face-down in pool in Scarborough
Two men have been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found face down in a pool in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.
Few details known yet but paramedics say the pair weren't in a residential pool
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Kingston Road and West Hill Drive area at 6:30 p.m.
That's where the pair were found unresponsive, police say.
There are few details so far, but paramedics told CBC News the pool was not a residential one.
Medical call:<br>Kingston Rd/ West Hill Dr<br>- 2 adults found face down in a pool<br>- both unresponsive<br>- circumstances not yet known<br>- units are OS w @Toronto_medics<a href="https://twitter.com/TPS43Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS43Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1357140?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1357140</a>^adc—@TPSOperations