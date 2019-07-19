Skip to Main Content
Toronto

2 men rushed to hospital after being found face-down in pool in Scarborough

Two men have been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found face down in a pool in Scarborough, Toronto paramedics say.

Few details known yet but paramedics say the pair weren't in a residential pool

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Kingston Road and West Hill Drive area  at 6:30 p.m. (CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Kingston Road and West Hill Drive area  at 6:30 p.m.

That's where the pair were found unresponsive, police say.

There are few details so far, but paramedics told CBC News the pool was not a residential one. 

 

