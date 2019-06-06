75 years later, a Barrie student brings a WW2 soldier to life for another generation

In the lead up to the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France, 40 Canadian high school students have been researching some of the lives lost during the Second World War.

Amber McKeown focused her efforts on Adrian Campbell, a soldier from Cape Breton, N.S., who died fighting in Italy in the weeks before June 6, 1944, otherwise known as D-Day.

Her extensive research led her to Campbell's relatives in the U.S. state of New Hampshire.

"When we began I only knew his date of birth, date of death, his parents names, and where he was from," the student from Barrie, Ont., explained.

McKeown poured through obituaries, eventually finding Campbell's, which led them to his living relatives.

The pair used Facebook to connect with Tammy McKenzie, whose is connected to Campbell through her husband's bloodline. As it turns out, McKenzie is also a genealogist.

Barbara Brock and Mary Lois McKenzie are both Adrian Campbell's nieces. Mary Lois lived with her uncle for a time when she was a child. (Tammie McKenzie)

McKeown's inquiry sparked her interest, and McKenzie ended up taking a deep dive into Campbell's life and military records, even contacting a library in Cape Breton to obtain his obituary.

After dropping out of eighth grade, she found, Campbell worked in mines. In 1942, at just 19-years-old, he left Cape Breton for Halifax, where he enlisted in the armed forces.

"He became a real person to us. He became a blond haired, blue eyed, tap dancing, hockey playing, funny young man. He's really been brought back to life for our generation," McKenzie said.

McKenzie even managed to track down a handwritten note, written by Campbell's mother and mailed to his company commander, asking if the officer could locate a sweater and watch she had mailed her son before his death.

Tammie Mckenzie, an American genealogist, was able to track down Adrian Campbell's death notice. He was killed fighting in Italy in May, 1944, just weeks before the D-Day invasion. (Tammie McKenzie)

McKenzie's mother-in-law Mary Lois McKenzie, now 83, was Campbell's niece. She lived with Campbell when she was a young girl, and though of him like an older brother. She even keeps a photo of him at her bedside.

"She can remember the day that Father Devans from St. Agnes Church rang the doorbell and she answered the door with her grandmother, and he was there to tell them that [Campbell] had passed away. She remembered her grandmother falling to the floor weeping," McKenzie said.

Honouring a young soldier

McKeown and the other students have been in Europe for the past week as world leaders gather in France to commemorate D-Day, which was codenamed Operation Neptune by the Allied forces.

McKeown even got a chance to visit Campbell's grave site in Monte Cassino, Italy, where he was killed on May 19th, 1944.

She read a remembrance speech and left momentos sent by McKenzie's twin children.

Twins Aiden and Heather McKenzie, 13, are the great, great nephew and niece of Adrian Campbell. They sent momentos to be left by his graveside in Monte Cassino, Italy. (Tammie McKenzie)

Learning about Campbell's life and going to Europe has given her a deep appreciation of the past and made her feel like a part of Campbell's own family, McKeown said.

"A lot of the students with us are close to Adrian's age and I have a brother who's close to Adrian's age — it could have been us having to fight in his position," she continued.

McKenzie said McKeown's choice to research and honour Campbell is remarkable and has meant a great deal to their family.

"Every soldier that passed, every soldier that served, deserves the honour and we're just so thankful that Amber picked our soldier."