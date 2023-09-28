Adil Shamji withdrawing from Ontario Liberal leadership race to endorse Bonnie Crombie

Adil Shamji is dropping out of the Ontario Liberal leadership race to endorse candidate Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Shamji, a Toronto MPP who represents Don Valley East, entered the race in early July. He worked as an emergency room physician before winning office in the riding last year.

In a statement, Shamji said a second phase of the campaign is beginning, which will end with party members voting on Nov. 25 and 26. The transition provides an "important opportunity" to take stock of the party, he said.

"From the very beginning, I have known that with four spectacular candidates in the race and myself, only one can come out as leader of our party. Today, I acknowledge that this leader will not be me," he said.

"I will continue my campaign in a different capacity, still fighting for healthcare, housing, education, and the environment, but from now on, behind Bonnie Crombie and her team," he added.

"It is a tremendous privilege to work with someone as committed to public service as Bonnie is, someone who possesses the unique talent of getting people excited and bringing them together behind a common vision."

Crombie 'thrilled' for Shamji's support

Shamji said Crombie is inspiring because of her experience and strength.

"Her thoughtfulness, compassion, and intelligence have inspired tens of thousands already. I am proud to stand with her, and I know that she will lead our party and province toward a better, brighter, and more prosperous future," he said.

Adil Shamji, Ontario Liberal MPP for Don Valley East, speaks at a leadership debate at Toronto Metropolitan University on Sept. 20, 2023. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Crombie, for her part, said in a statement on Wednesday, that she is "thrilled" to have Shamji's support.

"He is a brilliant and dedicated MPP who has brought both his intellect and empathy to Queen's Park and this leadership race," she said.

"Adil and I agree that Doug Ford's government has got to go in 2026. And we need every Liberal pulling in the same direction to make that happen."

Shamji had said he want to work on solutions to problems in health care, housing affordability and education after touring the province earlier this year. He also took part in leadership debates in Thunder Bay and Toronto.

The remaining candidates are Crombie, Toronto Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Ottawa Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi and Kington Liberal MPP Ted Hsu.

Ontario Liberals are set to vote for their new leader through ranked ballots in late November, with the results to be unveiled Dec. 2.