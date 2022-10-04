Ontario expands energy-efficiency programs, including paying customers to run A/C less

Ontario is putting an additional $342 million toward energy efficiency programs, including paying some customers to run their air conditioning less on hot summer days.

Energy Minister Todd Smith had asked the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to suggest new conservation initiatives and he is announcing today that he is accepting its recommendations.

Smith says the expanded programs, expected to be rolled out starting next spring, will save enough electricity by 2025 to power about 130,000 homes a year and reduce costs for consumers by over $650 million.

"Our government's success in driving electrification of industry and transportation and strong economic growth is increasing electricity demand and our government is looking at every option to meet these upcoming needs," said Smith in a release.

The programs include one in which households with central air conditioning and a smart thermostat can volunteer to allow the IESO to reduce their cooling load in order to reduce peak demand in the summer, in exchange for getting paid an unspecified incentive.

They also include support for greenhouses in southwest Ontario — including incentives to install LED lighting or resources such as solar generation or battery storage — as well as enhancements to the Save On Energy Retrofit Program.

"With strong economic growth and electrification increasing system demands, the IESO is committed to meet growing system needs and ensuring grid reliability by enhancing energy efficiency programming," said Lesley Gallinger, President and CEO, of the IESO, in a release.

"By using energy wisely, we increase opportunities to support electrification initiatives and decarbonization efforts at the same time."

The ministry says the changes are expected to particularly impact Southwest Ontario, with regional peak demand savings of 225 megawatts, which will help alleviate regional electricity system constraints and foster economic development.

The government says the programs will result in three million tonnes of greenhouse gas emission reductions over a lifespan of up to 20 years.