5 suspects charged in connection with jewelry store robbery at Markville Mall

York Regional Police have charged five additional people in connection with a jewelry store robbery that occurred in Markham late last year.

Police say that back on Dec. 30, 2018, six suspects entered Lukfook Jewellery store at Markville Mall shortly before 6:30 p.m., while it was still open to the public. The suspects smashed the glass cases and stole a large amount of jewelry before fleeing the scene, police say.

The suspects were wearing construction vests and were equipped with firearms and hammers.

After further investigation, police alleged that the suspects were also responsible for another incident that occurred at the Markham GO train station.

Prior to the robbery, a suspicious package was left at the station. Police say it was an attempt to distract investigators away from the robbery. Officers determined there was no threat to public safety.

Police arrested one suspect shortly after the robbery. A 27-year-old Toronto man was charged with robbery, disguise with intent and assault with intent to resist arrest.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 26-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, all of Toronto, as well as a 26-year-old Ajax man and a 23-year-old woman of no fixed address. Charges include:

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Firearm in motor vehicle

Firearm possession contrary to prohibition order

Breach of firearm prohibition order

Public mischief

Four additional suspects are still wanted in connection with both incidents: two men aged 26 and 31, and two women aged 24 and 25.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.