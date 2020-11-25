Police to hold update as Etobicoke BBQ restaurant opens indoor dining against lockdown order — again

Police are once again attending Adamson Barbecue, a restaurant in Etobicoke that had been ordered to close after defying public health rules and allowing in-person dining despite a provincial lockdown order.

Toronto police told CBC News they are currently inside the restaurant and will provide an update at the scene soon.

Earlier Wednesday morning, more than a dozen officers arrived at the restaurant located on Queen Elizabeth Boulevard. Owner Adam Skelly was seen without a mask speaking with law enforcement indoors.

A crowd of customers was gathered to eat inside the establishment as officers were present. As the doors opened, cars came by the restaurant to honk in support and a rally formed outside the establishment to protest current lockdown orders.

A rally is now underway outside of the restaurant and the owner came outside briefly. Police are still inside the building <a href="https://t.co/9KkL6NAWdQ">pic.twitter.com/9KkL6NAWdQ</a> —@LindaWardCBC

One day after Monday's lockdown came into effect for Toronto and Peel region, Skelly vowed in an Instagram post that his establishment would remain open despite new health measures that prohibit in-person dining at restaurants for at least 28-days.

The new rules were ushered in as the vast majority of the province's increase in COVID-19 cases stem from the regions covered by the lockdown.

Fines for businesses that break public health orders are between $750 and $1,000.

Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly walks pasts patrons and anti-mask demonstrators, many in defiance of provincial lockdown orders on Tuesday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Toronto Coun. Mark Grimes told reporters at the scene Wednesday that Skelly has been charged for breaking health orders on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Grimes said he's asking for a maximum fine of $100,000 to be laid, and added he expects police to fine protesters as well.

On Tuesday, Adamson Barbecue served a packed dining room of patrons who were pictured eating indoors and outdoors on benches, many without masks.

Insp. Tim Crone told reporters at the time that due to the "sheer number of people" inside the restaurant, police didn't have the ability to go inside and remove anyone. Later Staff Supt. Mark Barkley acknowledged at the scene that it was a mistake not to act sooner.

The unabashed flouting of the rules resulted in Dr. Eileen de Villa , the city's medical officer of health, to order the business to close Tuesday evening. When that order came in, Skelly was already closing up shop.

An illustration was posted to the restaurant's Instagram page Tuesday night of Skelly standing on a police vehicle with the caption, "Etobicoke. 11 a.m. to sold out. Dine-in."

Insp. Tim Crone speaks with reporters outside of Adamson Barbeque on Tuesday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Skelly opened again Wednesday despite the city's order.

During a news conference Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said he was not going to " start pounding on a small business owner when the guy's holding on by his fingernails." But he emphasized that guidelines have to be followed.

His statements came as reporters asked questions about why larger department stores like Walmart were allowed to remain open, while small businesses sometimes selling similar goods had to shutter.