Locks changed, police on scene at Etobicoke BBQ restaurant that defied lockdown orders

The locks were changed overnight and police are on scene to prevent an Etobicoke barbecue restaurant that has openly defied COVID-19 restrictions from opening its dining room for a third straight day, a Toronto city official said Thursday.

Adamson Barbecue and its owner Adam Skelly already face nine non-criminal charges, including violating indoor dining rules, holding an illegal gathering and operating a business without a licence.

Skelly has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 lockdown measures implemented in Toronto and Peel Region this week, including a prohibition on indoor dining for at least 28 days.

Over the past two days, the restaurant has been the scene of anti-mask demonstrations.

Skelly posted on his Instagram account that he had intended to open the restaurant for indoor dining today. Brad Ross, spokesperson for the City of Toronto, said early this morning that the locks had been changed overnight.

Skelly arrived at the location on Queen Elizabeth Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. He entered the building through a backdoor.

At a news conference yesterday, Toronto Police Superintendant Dom Sinopoli said the force is prepared to take further enforcement action if Skelly and his staff try to welcome patrons inside again.

"We are in a position to stop him if he opens tomorrow or the next day. The strategy will change from day to day depending on what we are faced with," Sinopoli said.

More to come.