Locks changed, police on scene at Etobicoke BBQ restaurant that defied lockdown orders
Locks were changed overnight, city official says
The locks were changed overnight and police are on scene to prevent an Etobicoke barbecue restaurant that has openly defied COVID-19 restrictions from opening its dining room for a third straight day, a Toronto city official said Thursday.
Adamson Barbecue and its owner Adam Skelly already face nine non-criminal charges, including violating indoor dining rules, holding an illegal gathering and operating a business without a licence.
Skelly has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 lockdown measures implemented in Toronto and Peel Region this week, including a prohibition on indoor dining for at least 28 days.
Over the past two days, the restaurant has been the scene of anti-mask demonstrations.
Skelly posted on his Instagram account that he had intended to open the restaurant for indoor dining today. Brad Ross, spokesperson for the City of Toronto, said early this morning that the locks had been changed overnight.
Skelly arrived at the location on Queen Elizabeth Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. He entered the building through a backdoor.
At a news conference yesterday, Toronto Police Superintendant Dom Sinopoli said the force is prepared to take further enforcement action if Skelly and his staff try to welcome patrons inside again.
"We are in a position to stop him if he opens tomorrow or the next day. The strategy will change from day to day depending on what we are faced with," Sinopoli said.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.