Adam Strong sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years in killings of 2 Ontario women

A 47-year-old Oshawa man convicted of killing and dismembering two young women has been sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible to apply for parole for 25 years.

Adam Strong received the life sentence for his first-degree murder conviction in the killing of Rori Hache in 2017. He also received 18 years in prison, to be served concurrently, for his manslaughter conviction in the death of Kandis Fitzpatrick in 2008.

Judge Joseph Di Luca delivered the sentence on Friday, the last day of the two-day sentencing hearing. Victim impact statements from family members were read out in court on Thursday.

A woman who identified herself as Hache's "auntie" on Thursday said she has been plagued by terror and nightmares since learning of the young woman's gruesome death, and has grown to fear for her own safety.

She said Hache's death is a wound that will never heal.

Hache, who was 18 and pregnant at the time, was last seen in August of 2017. Her torso was found in Lake Ontario about a month after she vanished.

Police did not link her death to Strong until later that year, after plumbers working on the house where he lived found a flesh-like substance in the pipes.

Fitzpatrick's body was never found, but in 2018, police alleged they found her DNA in Strong's basement, including on a hunting knife.

She was 19 at the time of her disappearance.