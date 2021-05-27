Sentencing hearing begins today for Adam Strong, convicted in deaths of two women

A sentencing hearing is set to begin today for a Toronto-area man found guilty in the killing and dismemberment of two women.

Adam Strong, 47, was convicted in March of first-degree murder in the death of Rori Hache and of manslaughter in that of Kandis Fitzpatrick.

The two women disappeared roughly a decade apart — Hache, who was 18 and pregnant, went missing in August 2017, while Fitzpatrick was last seen in 2008.

Hache's torso was found in Lake Ontario about a month after she vanished.

Police did not link her death to Strong until later that year, after plumbers working on the house where he lived found a flesh-like substance in the pipes.

Fitzpatrick's body was never found, but in 2018, police alleged they found her DNA in Strong's basement, including on a hunting knife.