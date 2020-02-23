Schitt's Creek, Anne with an E big winners at ACTRA Awards in Toronto

The CBC series Schitt's Creek and Anne with an E were the top winners at the ACTRA Awards in Toronto.

Schitt's Creek took the Members' Choice Series Ensemble Award at the 18th annual gala put on by Canada's performers' union in Toronto.

It's the second consecutive year Schitt's Creek won the honour and it comes as the riches-to-rags comedy winds down its sixth and final season.

Meanwhile, Dalmar Abuzeid won a trophy for outstanding performance by a male for playing a Trinidadian sailor on the coming-of-age story Anne with an E.

And Cara Ricketts won outstanding performance by a female for playing the sailor's wife on the series, which was cancelled in late November after three seasons.

Other winners included Bryn McAuley and Carter Hayden, who each won awards for their voice work in Hotel Transylvania: The Series.