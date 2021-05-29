ActiveTO takes over part of Lakeshore Boulevard East, roads in High Park this weekend

ActiveTO road closures will include part of Lakeshore Boulevard East and roads within High Park this weekend, the city says.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East, between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue, will be closed until Sunday at 9 p.m, while roads in High Park will be closed to vehicles until Monday at about 7 a.m. The closures started on Lakeshore Boulevard East on Saturday at 6 a.m. and in High Park on Friday at 11 p.m., the city said in a news release.

"City staff will actively monitor traffic congestion along Lake Shore Boulevard East this weekend and adjust signal timing at the intersection of Leslie Street at Lake Shore Boulevard East to keep vehicles moving and people safe," the city said in the release.

The city added that the new ActiveTO Bayview multi-use trail, between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road, is available and is providing more space for people walking and riding their bikes. It is open full-time.

City staff are planning to close a portion of Allen Road for ActiveTO next weekend. The closure is expected to run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 on the northbound lanes of Allen Road between Eglinton Avenue West and Lawrence Avenue.

There are plans for other weekend closures on Black Creek Drive and roads within Exhibition Place, but the city said those plans will be announced when the city is ready to close the roads.

The city reminded motorists to plan their trips to avoid the closures and suggested they use a wayfinding app to find out about detours and travel times.

Toronto has more than 1,500 parks that remain open for exercise every day of the week, the city said.

The city said residents who plan to use ActiveTO routes should do so only with members of their own households and should make their way the roads by bike or on feet because nearby parking is limited and no parking is available on site.

ActiveTO, which is open to cyclists and pedestrians, was designed in response to the pandemic to create more space for Toronto residents to get outside, exercise and practise physical distancing.

The city said these safe temporary bike routes, which mirror major transit lines, are an effort to support the wellbeing of residents and expand Toronto's cycling network.

