Sections of major Toronto roads are closed to cars this weekend as part of ActiveTO

Sections of major Toronto roads are closed for the second weekend in a row, in an effort to create more space for walkers and cyclists during COVID-19.

Parts of Lake Shore Boulevard and Bayview Avenue are closed as part of the city's ActiveTO plan, intended to help people maintain physical distancing while outside. The city expanded the closures to include Lake Shore Boulevard East this weekend after cyclists and pedestrians flocked to the closed streets last week.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and continuing until Sunday at 11 p.m., the following streets are closed to cars:

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only), from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road.

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only), from Coxwell Avenue to just south of Woodbine Avenue.

Bayview Avenue from Mill Street to Rosedale Valley Road.

River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.

Remember that more major roads in Toronto are closed all weekend, from Saturday, May 23 at 6am until Sunday, May 24 at 11pm. If you’re driving, please use alternate routes.<br>More <a href="https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY">https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://t.co/E7Z9VSLtSx">pic.twitter.com/E7Z9VSLtSx</a> —@cityoftoronto

Toronto's ActiveTO program also includes several "quiet streets" for local traffic only, as well as a plan to expand the city's cycling network.

The road closures drew mixed reaction last weekend.