Man in 'Friends' shirt wanted for allegedly stealing $30K in action figures

Toronto police are trying to track down a man who they say stole $30,000 worth of action figures from a Scarborough mall.

According to a police news release, officers began an investigation in late August into a break and enter at Splendid China Mall, near Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road.

Police say someone broke into a hobby store and took off with $30,000 in "collector quality" Marvel and Gundam figures. Some of these figures can be worth hundreds of dollars each.

Police released photos of a suspect Tuesday morning.

He is described as between 20 to 30-years-old with a medium build, a clean-shaven face and straight black hair with bangs.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white emblem, a black Friends shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers.