Recall issued for spice linked to Markham, Ont., food poisonings

A recall has been issued for Mr. Right brand Kaempferia Galanga Powder due to aconite contamination.

The aconite toxin comes from the roots of the poisonous Monkshood plant, which is also known as Wolfsbane, or Keampfeira.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recalled product, which is a common spice in Asian cuisine and is also called sand ginger powder, has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Symptoms associated with aconite poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular heart beats, and in severe cases, death.

The recalled product is linked to a food poisoning investigation where 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill, three of whom remain in intensive care in hospital.

In March, B.C.'s poison information centre and the Fraser Health authority warned the public not to consume Wing Hing-brand sand ginger powder after two people were hospitalized and later recovered.