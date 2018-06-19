Toronto police name accused in death of man pushed onto subway tracks

Toronto police have released the name of a man charged with first-degree murder after an unknown man was pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor station Monday morning.

John Reszetnik, 57, of Toronto, was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.

Police said they still don't know the name of the man who was killed. They are appealing for the public's help.

The victim, originally believed to be a man of Asian descent in his 20s, is now being described as being in his 50s or 60s.

According to police, he had white hair and white eyebrows and was wearing blue running shoes, a white baseball cap and shorts at the time of his death.

There appears to be no connection between the accused and the victim, police said.

Police said the victim was on the platform around 10:15 a.m. and "about to get on a train" when he appears to have been pushed into the path of an eastbound train on Line 2.

Investigators don't believe there was any altercation between the two leading up to the incident.

Police and transit officers arrested the suspect at the scene around 20 minutes after the initial 911 call, after he walked a short distance away from the scene and then walked back.

On Monday, Det. Rob North of Toronto police said investigators are not ruling out mental health as a possible factor in the incident, but are still investigating.

The push, he said, happened "very quickly."