Case of accused serial killer Bruce McArthur put over to July 23

The prosecution says it has now turned over all its evidence to the defence of a Toronto man accused of being a serial killer.

The Canadian Press ·
Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is seen in this court sketch from a February court appearance. (Pam Davies/CBC)

They say lawyers for Bruce McArthur can now begin compiling their list of witnesses.

McArthur appeared by video link from a Toronto jail today, and his case was put over to July 23.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is accused of killing men associated with the city's gay village.

He was arrested in January, and now faces eight counts of first-degree murder.

Police allege he buried the remains of several victims in planters at the home of a client.

