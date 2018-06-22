Case of accused serial killer Bruce McArthur put over to July 23
The prosecution says it has now turned over all its evidence to the defence of a Toronto man accused of being a serial killer.
In court Friday, the Crown said it has now turned over all of its evidence to the defence
They say lawyers for Bruce McArthur can now begin compiling their list of witnesses.
McArthur appeared by video link from a Toronto jail today, and his case was put over to July 23.
The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is accused of killing men associated with the city's gay village.
He was arrested in January, and now faces eight counts of first-degree murder.
Police allege he buried the remains of several victims in planters at the home of a client.