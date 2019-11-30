Accused in College Street Bar gang rape case found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found two men guilty of gang raping and drugging a woman at the College Street Bar three years ago, but the Crown has stayed charges of forcible confinement against them.

For weeks, jurors in a Toronto courtroom poured over grainy security camera video in the contentious sexual assault trial.

The College Street Bar's eight surveillance cameras had captured most of what the Crown alleged was an all-night sexual assault on the night of Dec.14, 2016.

Former owner Gavin MacMillan and bar manager Enzo De Jesus ​​Carrasco had testified the sex was 100 per cent consensual.

They had pleaded not guilty to charges of gang sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a stupefying drug. De Jesus Carrasco also pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of sexual assault.

A bail hearing for De Jesus ​​Carrasco has been set for Dec.12. Macmillan is set to be sentenced Jan. 29.

More to come.