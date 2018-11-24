Skip to Main Content
Huntsville man dead after commercial vehicle rolls on top of him

Provincial police say an accident involving a commercial vehicle has claimed the life of a 24-year-old Huntsville, Ont., man.

Man was installing tire chains when the accident occurred, OPP says

The Canadian Press ·
Ontario Provincial Police say the provincial labour ministry is investigating the death of a Huntsville in Magnetawan, Ont. The man was killed while he was installing tire chains on a commercial vehicle. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

It happened Friday morning in Magnetawan, Ont, just north of Huntsville.

Police say the man, identified as Devin Gilpin, was installing tire chains on the vehicle when it rolled forward on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Ministry of Labour.

