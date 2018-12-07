3 hospitalized, 1 in life-threatening condition after crash on Hwy. 50

Three people have been hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries following an accident on Highway 50 this morning, Peel Regional Police say.

EMS responded to a call for a crash at the intersection of Cottrelle Boulevard and Highway 50 in Brampton shortly before 6 a.m.

Three transport trucks were involved in the crash, police said.

When EMS arrived on the scene, the three drivers were found with injuries. One of them had life-threatening injuries Const. Iryna Yashnyk told CBC Toronto.

Yashnyk said the intersection has been shut down for an investigation and people should avoid the area.