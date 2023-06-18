Queer, disabled men tackle issues of intimacy, accessibility and ableism on stage

Three queer, disabled men created a play based on the frustration they experienced on issues related to inaccessibility, ableism and the public's perception of disabled intimacy — even among their own queer community.

A new play called Access Me, which explores the intimate lives of three queer disabled men, debuted this weekend in Toronto as part of Pride celebrations.

The play was created from frustration the actors experienced on issues of inaccessibility, ableism and the public's perception of disabled intimacy, even among their own queer community — something they say is an experience that is rarely, if ever, seen on stage.

Performers say the goal of the play is to gently nudge an audience to think about some of the issues and barriers queer, disabled men face daily.