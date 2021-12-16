'Absolute frenzy' as Ontarians face long lines to get free COVID-19 rapid tests

Ontarians came out in droves on Thursday, hoping to get access to free COVID-19 rapid tests being given out as part of the province's holiday test blitz.

In a bid to get a handle on the Omicron variant, the government said Wednesday it would begin giving out free rapid antigen tests at pop-up sites around the province, including malls and libraries, as well as at some LCBO stores.

Those who went early to Thursday's pop-up locations were met with long lineups.

"I don't mind waiting in line," said Alison Smyth from her spot in line at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto.

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Hundreds of people are lined up at Yorkdale Mall...one of 150 locations handing out free rapid testing kits. They tell me they want to keep family and friends safe over the holidays. <a href="https://t.co/WgUXSqqoKm">pic.twitter.com/WgUXSqqoKm</a> —@LindaWardCBC

"However long it takes, I just want to get it," she said, explaining the tests will make her feel better about getting together with family over the holidays.

Dan Jelly in Hamilton, Ont. had high hopes as well, lining up outside the Dundurn Castle landmark. But once he got there, he but was told the site had run out of kits in less than half an hour.

The list of pop-up locations can be found on this website.

As for LCBO stores, the government says that once the locations are confirmed they will also be listed on the same site, which will be updated weekly.

Most kits gone by early afternoon

As the scramble to find kits begins, a Twitter account created by Dr. Dalia Hasan from Kitchener-Waterloo aims to help people figure out where to go.

Called C19TestFinders, the account already has nearly 10,000 followers.

By early afternoon, it was reporting that all but one of the test distribution sites had run out of kits.

Update! <br><br>Canada square is the only pop-up left in Ontario distributing 🆓 rapid tests today —@C19TestFinders

In an interview with the CBC on Thursday, Hasan said there's been an "absolute frenzy" to scoop up the tests in Ontario.

"Within half an hour, the test kits are gone," said Hasan.

Hasan said that the government should have mailed out kits to anyone who wants one instead of going the pop-up route, pointing out many people can't go to the sites because they are working.

She also critiqued the lack of pop-ups in a number of Ontario regions.

"They've forgotten about northern Ontario, southwestern Ontario, southeastern Ontario," she said.

Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday the province is making millions of free rapid tests available at pop-up sites across the province and has asked the federal government for more.

"Fifty million rapid tests are allocated and flowing," said Ford. "Every single test we have is on its way out the door."