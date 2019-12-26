'Above normal' temperatures expected into the weekend with rain moving in on Sunday

It's a very mild Boxing Day in Toronto, but expect above normal temperatures as high as 12 C this Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Glenn Robinson said a southwesterly flow at upper levels is bringing very mild air from the southern United States into our region. A mild 4 C with periods of drizzle is expected Thursday.

"So, we're looking at very mild temperatures tomorrow, probably a high of about plus 12," Robinson told CBC Toronto on Thursday.

"There could be a bit of drizzle in the morning but probably not too significant, and it looks like it's going to be a very pleasant day for most of the day."

Robinson said Saturday will be slightly cooler but temperatures will still remain "above normal."

"Now Sunday and Monday look quite wet so the same southwesterly flow will also be bringing up a low pressure system from the southwestern United States," Robinson said.

"This will bring us some fairly good rain during the day [Sunday] and again later Sunday night into the first part of Monday."

Here's Environment Canada's forecast for the next four days:

Friday — Periods of drizzle, 12 C.

Saturday — A mix of sun and cloud, 3 C.

Sunday — Periods of rain, 8 C.

Monday — Periods of rain, 6 C.

Robinson said the normal high for this time of the year is –1 C. By Tuesday, temperatures should get back to around normal with a high of about 0 C on Tuesday.

No sign of snow for the next 7 days

Meanwhile, Robinson said for the next seven days, there's no sign of snow.

"There could be a few flurries maybe early next week after the cold front goes through, possibly Monday night, but nothing significant on tap right now," Robinson said.