Police arrest 3 in abduction, assault, robbery of man on U of T campus, 3 still on loose

Toronto police have arrested three people and are looking for three others in connection with a violent robbery and abduction of a young man at the University of Toronto earlier this month.

The three people still on the loose, all men, are considered armed, violent and dangerous. Security camera images of the three have been released. Two have been named.

Police allege that a 21-year-old man was walking on Nov. 16 in the area of St. George Street and Willcocks Street, south of Harbord Street on the U of T campus, when he was approached by four people. One of the four had a conducted energy weapon.

Police allege that the man was choked and robbed of personal items.

The man was then forced to go to a nearby bank machine to withdraw money. After that, he was forced into a cab and taken against his will to an east-end motel. There, he was held until he raised his credit limit.

Police allege his bank account was emptied and he was released.

In a new release on Saturday, police said they have charged two men, aged 18 and 21, and a woman, 21, with several offences, including use of a credit card obtained by crime. All three appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

Arthur McLean, 19, is wanted by Toronto police. He is considered armed, violent and dangerous. (Toronto Police Service)

Officers are looking for Adisoon Admoon, 20, of Mississauga, and Arthur McLean, 19, of Toronto. Both are wanted for:

Kidnapping for ransom or service.

Forcible confinement.

Robbery with violence.

Assault by choking.

Five counts of use of a credit card obtained by crime.

A sixth suspect is described as male, black, between 20 to 25 years of age, six feet tall, with a skinny build. He was wearing blue jade jeans, a grey or beige jacket, a grey hoodie, a red baseball hat with a white symbol and black shoes.

Police believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).