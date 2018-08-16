'A surreal moment': How these 3 Oakville students got a perfect International Baccalaureate score

Three GTA students have achieved rare perfect scores in their International Baccalaureate (IB) program, and in an equally rare twist, all are graduates of the same Oakville high school.

Brian Guo, Hanson Liu and Dasha Metropolitansky all attended White Oaks Secondary School.

The two-year IB diploma program demands "academic rigour in languages, mathematics, humanities and sciences and emphasizes personal development for students," according to a press release issued by the Halton District School Board.

"When I saw the number on the screen, I refreshed a couple of times just because I didn't believe it," said Metropolitansky.

"I definitely yelled out loud. It was honestly a surreal moment because IB is so hard," she said

"And from my school, I think there has been only one other student in 10 years of running the IB program, who has received a perfect score. So then, for myself to receive a perfect score, and two others in my year, it was a bit surreal."

Dasha Metropolitansky, who was the youngest person to ever to represent Canada on the national debate team, leaves for Harvard next week to begin her university studies. (submitted by Dasha Metropolitansky)

"I owe my peers, teachers and White Oaks administration so much for providing me with excellent resources and counsel" said Guo.

"Aside from feeling extremely grateful, I am very proud that the three of us can represent White Oaks," Liu said. "I hope this showcases the quality of the HDSB staff and resources that paved the road to our achievement."

Metropolitansky, 18, became a super achiever early in life. She was the youngest person ever to represent Canada on the national debate team, and has travelled to international competitions in the U.S, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Turkey, Germany and the Czech Republic.

In Bali, Indonesia last year, Metropolitansky was ranked the second best individual debater in the world. She opted out of competing this year due to the demands of the IB program.

Watch Dasha Metropolitansky debate the appeal of Donald Trump to voters ahead of the 2016 U.S. election on CBC's The National:

"I think it's a bit crazy that only 13 students received a perfect score in North and South America in 2018, and pretty much a quarter of those came from one school, particularly a public school ... which I think is so impressive I don't think there is any private school around here that can say they have that same result," she said.

Metropolitansky gives school staff credit for the achievement..

"The teachers do a really good job. Every single year they look at our results,how can we improve," she said.

"They go through the detailed feedback that they get from the International Baccalaureate program, and they try to incorporate that in their teaching, so I think it really is a testament to the IB staff at White Oaks and the group of students we had [this year].

"I know many teachers met with other IB teachers and staff from IB so that they can learn more updated information about how IB marking works, and how they can improve their teaching."

Metropolitansky leaves for Harvard next week to begin her university studies. She also applied to Stanford, Princeton and Cambridge Law and was accepted at all four Ivy League schools including Harvard.

This fall, Guo is pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Duke University and Liu is studying Health Sciences at McMaster University.