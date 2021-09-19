'A ridiculous amount of gunfire': 1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Regent Park

One man in his 20s is dead, and two other men in their 20s injured, following a triple shooting in Regent Park on Saturday night.

Police officers were called to Oak Street and Sumach Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to Toronto Police Service duty inspector Michael Williams.

Williams said they found the three men, all suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said, while a second was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. The third man was shot in the "lower body" and is in stable condition, Williams said.

Toronto police officers search a crime scene. One man in his 20s is dead, and two other men in their 20s injured, following a triple shooting in Regent Park on Saturday night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC News)

Per the preliminary investigation, he said, it appears that four men armed with guns opened fire on the three men. Police say there is no indication any of the three men returned fire.

"The scene itself is quite extensive," said Williams, who estimated that around 50 shots were fired — "a ridiculous amount of gunfire for such a high-populated area."

Police are appealing for information from community members. The neighbourhood is well-populated, and the shooting took place near a playground and several apartment complexes.