Police warn accidental 911 calls are clogging already hard-hit emergency lines

Emergency lines are getting clogged by a rise in accidental 911 calls and it's taking away time and resources from legitimate crises, police say.

Toronto police, which says it operates the largest and busiest 911 call centre in the country, says its centre received an average of 6,500 calls per day in May — a 25 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2022. Of all the 911 calls received, the service says 50 per cent of them were accidental.

"When a 911 caller does not respond to the operator, hangs up or is disconnected, the operator must make contact by calling back," the service said in a news release.

"When it takes operators a minimum of 90 seconds to call each person back, that is time that could be better spent responding to emergency 911 calls, when every second counts."

To tackle the problem, Toronto police say the force is taking steps to reduce wait times and is hiring more call operators.

A CBC Toronto investigation found that the service had an average 911 call wait time of one minute in 2022. While Toronto police say the force strives to meet a voluntary National Emergency Number Association minimum standard of answering 90 per cent of all 911 calls within 15 seconds, it only met that bar 11 days for all of last year.

It's a problem that isn't unique to Toronto. Last week, York Regional Police said that service's 911 calls had also increased by almost 50 per cent compared to this time last year, with May seeing the largest increase.

"Do your part in keeping emergency response times down so that first responders can get help to those who need it," York police said in a news release.

How to prevent an accidental call, and what to do if it happens

Police say when accidental calls do happen, it's important to stay on the line to let the operator know you're safe.

If you hang up before then, operators will call or text you back — the latter being a new initiative Toronto police implemented in May to help address the increase in call volumes.

To prevent tying up emergency lines, police say you should: