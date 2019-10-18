Man charged with 1st-degree murder in 91-year-old's death

Halton Regional Police have charged a Brampton man with first-degree murder in the death of an Oakville senior who was killed outside his retirement home last August.

Police announced at a Friday morning news conference that Dazel Henry, 23, has been charged in the death of Edmund Ferrari, who died of blunt force trauma on Aug. 24.

"It is unimaginable to me that someone lives for more than 90 years and then meets such a violent end, as did Mr. Ferrari on a Saturday afternoon, while out for a walk in the safe, beautiful town of Oakville," said Halton police Chief Stephen Tanner.

"I cannot put myself in his family's shoes, but I want them to know we stand with them as they grieve, and begin to heal — if that is ever possible."

Police stressed that Henry and Ferrari, 91, did not know each other, and the senior had no criminal record.

"This violent and unprovoked attack is not reflective of the safety of our community, but it does highlight the very sad fact that no person, nor community, is immune to violence and tragedy," Tanner said.

Henry was already in custody on unrelated charges in Toronto when he was charged in this case, police say.

Toronto police allege that Henry stabbed an "unsuspecting" 19-year-old man in the shoulder back on Aug. 12 in the area of Finch and Islington avenues.

Brampton man Dazel Henry, 23, is facing a first-degree murder charge. (Toronto Police Service)

Police say he then ordered a taxi to take him to several locations before allegedly attacking the driver with a gas can.

Toronto police also allege that on Aug. 28, Henry was in a car with a woman in the area of Victoria Park and Ellesmere avenues. They pulled into a fast food parking lot and Henry stabbed the woman "without provocation" before running off, according to a police news release.

Henry was already in custody at the Toronto West Detention Centre when he was charged in Ferrari's death, Halton police say.

Investigators were able to track him down by identifying a vehicle involved in Ferrari's death. Police are crediting tips from the public and nearby businesses as instrumental in laying the charge.

"The service has applied all available resources to investigate the senseless and tragic death of Mr. Ferrari," said Supt. Kevin Maher.

Police say they don't know why Henry was in Oakville that day, and couldn't say if Ferrari was robbed.

"[He] did nothing to deserve this or bring this upon himself," Tanner said.

"It's an absolute tragedy."

