9-year-old drives car, has collision in Mississauga driveway

A nine-year-old driving a neighbour's vehicle was in a collision in Mississauga Sunday evening, Peel police say.

The incident happened near McLaughlin Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 6 p.m.

The child asked a neighbour if they could drive the vehicle, police said in a tweet.

The child was allowed to reverse, but when they tried to pull forward they lost control and hit another vehicle in the adjacent driveway, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police said the adult who allowed the child to operate the vehicle may face charges.