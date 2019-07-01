Skip to Main Content
9-year-old drives car, has collision in Mississauga driveway
Toronto·New

9-year-old drives car, has collision in Mississauga driveway

A nine-year-old driving a neighbour's vehicle got into a collision Mississauga Sunday evening, said Peel police.

Nobody was injured, Peel police say

CBC News ·
Peel police say the adult who let the child drive the vehicle may face charges. (Peel Regional Police)

A nine-year-old driving a neighbour's vehicle was in a collision in Mississauga Sunday evening, Peel police say.

The incident happened near McLaughlin Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 6 p.m.

The child asked a neighbour if they could drive the vehicle, police said in a tweet.

The child was allowed to reverse, but when they tried to pull forward they lost control and hit another vehicle in the adjacent driveway, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police said the adult who allowed the child to operate the vehicle may face charges.

 

With files from Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|