Didn't make it to Nuit Blanche? Here's your chance to see some of what you missed
9 projects, including the gigantic glowing Earth by Director X, still stand
Nine projects from Nuit Blanche, the art event that lit up the city when the sun went down on Oct. 5, are still standing.
Thursday is the last day to see the Lunar Garden, a Japanese-inspired garden created by Daniel Arsham, at Nathan Phillips Square.
The photo series by Anthony Gebrehiwot, From Boys to Men, explores masculinity and is at Scarborough Town Centre along with the installation Ephemeral Artifacts at the mall's centre court until Oct. 13.
Also at the Scarborough Town Centre, you can see two projects that celebrate that part of the city, Scarborough Royalty and ReConnected STC, until Oct. 14. Just outside the mall, you can see the sculptural installation Tepknuset by Jordan Bennett.
The 5.5-metre statues that celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Toronto Raptors will be outside Scotiabank Arena for the NBA champions' home opener on Oct. 22. The statues of two giant hands were designed by local artists, Bryan Espiritu and Esmaa Mohamoud.
Until Jan. 5, you can still see Life of the Earth at the Ontario Science Centre. Created by Director X, the giant, luminous globe is meant to display the drastic changes that have transformed the planet, the Nuit Blanche website says.