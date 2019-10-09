Didn't make it to Nuit Blanche? Here's your chance to see some of what you missed

Nine projects from Nuit Blanche, the art event that lit up the city when the sun went down on Oct. 5, are still standing.

Thursday is the last day to see the Lunar Garden, a Japanese-inspired garden created by Daniel Arsham, at Nathan Phillips Square.

The photo series by Anthony Gebrehiwot, From Boys to Men, explores masculinity and is at Scarborough Town Centre along with the installation Ephemeral Artifacts at the mall's centre court until Oct. 13.

Teknuset by artist Jordan Bennett is one of the projects in Nuit Blanche Scarborough that is located in the civic centre. (Supplied by Ashley McKenzie-Barnes)

Also at the Scarborough Town Centre, you can see two projects that celebrate that part of the city, Scarborough Royalty and ReConnected STC, until Oct. 14. Just outside the mall, you can see the sculptural installation Tepknuset by Jordan Bennett.

Pictured here is Peace to the Past, Reach for the Future, an installation near Old City Hall honouring 25 years of the Toronto Raptors. (Michael Aitkens/CBC)

The 5.5-metre statues that celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Toronto Raptors will be outside Scotiabank Arena for the NBA champions' home opener on Oct. 22. The statues of two giant hands were designed by local artists, Bryan Espiritu and Esmaa Mohamoud.

Until Jan. 5, you can still see Life of the Earth at the Ontario Science Centre. Created by Director X, the giant, luminous globe is meant to display the drastic changes that have transformed the planet, the Nuit Blanche website says.