'I love it': 89-year-old grandmother checks off bucket list with 220/km race car ride-along

"I love it, love it, love it."

That was 89-year-old Maire Hollo's response to the race car driver who took her on a 220 km/h three-lap ride-along at Motorsport Park to check off one more activity from her bucket list.

The self-described "crazy granny" is in her fifth year of systematically going through a list of daring accomplishments she wants to do before she dies.

Though somewhat reserved, Hollo did not shy away from engaging her driver in conversation.

She wanted to know if he drove a race car every day; and as she rubbed the leather seat with her hand, she also asked him how they cleaned the car.

"With soap and water," the driver said.

Never drove stick shift car

"How many gears you have?" Hollo asked, to which the driver responded, "seven."

Hollo explained that she's never driven a stick shift car, only an automatic.

Pushing against the expectations of her traditional upbringing in Finland and an overbearing husband whom she married at 24, Hollo got her driver's licence against his wishes.

She says she was the first woman on her street to wear pants.

Maire Hollo was one of ten children from a traditional Finnish family. 'I've always been different. I'm independent.' (Susan Hollo/submitted)

Hollo's first bucket-list endeavour was the EdgeWalk at the CN Tower, when she was 84.

Her husband was 16 years older than her, and died more than 30 years ago, but Hollo never remarried.

At the end of her three laps the driver asked: "How do you like it?"

"That was so much fun. I loved every second," Hollo responded.

Marie Hollo is all smiles after completing her three-lap ride-along. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Hollo hasn't revealed what's next on her bucket-list, but by all indications, she is ready for her next accomplishment.