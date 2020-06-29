362-kilo photo radar speed camera stolen from Parkdale, police say

Toronto police are looking for someone who stole an 362-kilo (800-pound) photo radar machine that normally requires a hydraulic lift to move.

Officers are asking for the public's help after the machine was stolen from the Parkdale neighbourhood earlier this month.

Investigators say the city-owned camera was installed near Jameson Avenue and Queen Street West.

Sometime between June 10 to 12, the device was taken from the area.

The machine weighs about as much as a moose.

This theft marks at least the fifth time one of the city's "automated speed enforcement" cameras has been stolen.

Photo radar cameras disappearing across city

In February, city officials said they were frustrated after four of Toronto's photo radar cameras were stolen and another vandalized before they could issue a single ticket.

All four machines were replaced by the city in the spring.

The cameras are among 50 placed in wards around Toronto as part of Vision Zero, a program to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries to drivers and pedestrians due to traffic on city streets.

The cameras are portable so they can be moved around the city as needed. Each is worth approximately $50,000.

The city started issuing fines to owners of vehicles caught speeding by the cameras in April.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers.