8 cars left with flat tires after drivers hit pothole on northbound DVP

Drivers who take the Don Valley Parkway to get out of the city should beware: a large pothole has left eight vehicles with flat tires.

Toronto police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The pothole is in the northbound lanes, close to the Bayview-Bloor off-ramp, police said.

Crews with the City of Toronto's transportation department are on scene to fix the road.

Meanwhile, a large sinkhole is also creating commuter havoc at Jarvis and Wellesley streets.