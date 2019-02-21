8 cars left with flat tires after drivers hit pothole on northbound DVP
Drivers who take the Don Valley Parkway to get out of the city should beware: a large pothole has left eight vehicles with flat tires.
City of Toronto transportation crews were on scene to fix roadway before 8 a.m. Thursday
Toronto police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.
The pothole is in the northbound lanes, close to the Bayview-Bloor off-ramp, police said.
Crews with the City of Toronto's transportation department are on scene to fix the road.
Meanwhile, a large sinkhole is also creating commuter havoc at Jarvis and Wellesley streets.
