Police investigate 7th assault in Roncesvalles neighbourhood, release images of suspect

Toronto police have released images of a suspect who is believed to be responsible for seven separate assaults within the last three months in the city's Roncesvalles neighbourhood.

The most recent incident happened in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and The Queensway on Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly walked up to a 30-year-old woman, spat on her and ran away.

Police say the other incidents happened in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Howard Park Avenue. One occurred on May 13, two on July 20, two on July 21, and one on July 28.

In six out of the seven assaults, the victims were women. No one has reported being physically injured.

According to the police, the offender is a man acting alone. In some cases, he has spat or sprayed liquid on the victim.

Investigators are not sure that the incidents are linked but said they are similar enough in nature to alert residents in the area.

In addition to Wednesday's attack, they are investigating the following assaults, which happened at different times of the day:

On Wednesday, May 13, a man approached a 50-year-old woman, assaulted her, then fled on foot.

On Monday, July 20, a man approached a 55-year-old man, assaulted him, then fled on foot.

On Monday, July 20, a man approached a 36-year-old woman, threw a soda at her, then fled on foot.

On Tuesday, July 21, a man approached a 33-year-old woman from behind, proceeded to assault her, then fled on foot.

On Tuesday, July 21, a man approached a 38-year-old woman, spat on her, then fled on foot.

On Tuesday, July 28, a man approached a 36-year-old woman, sprayed the contents of a drink at her, then fled on foot.

Police say the suspect is believed to be aged 25 to 40, and between 5'8" and 5'10". In the images captured by security cameras, the man is seen wearing an orange t-shirt and grey shorts.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they are asking anyone with further information to speak with them.