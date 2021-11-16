Ford government promises $75M over next 3 years to fight gun, gang violence

The Ontario government announced Tuesday it will invest $75.1 million over the next three years to combat gun violence and crime across the province.

The move, which comes not long after calls to defund the police made headlines, was first announced in the recent fall economic statement.

"Gun and gang violence will not be allowed to thrive in Ontario," Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference Tuesday. "There can be no mercy when it comes down to cracking down on these crimes."

The province says the move is aimed to dismantle criminal activity, enhance investigative supports, increase collaboration throughout the justice sector and stop the flow of illegal guns across the border.

When asked how spending millions more dollars on fighting the gun and gang violence will help, Ford said this money will make a "huge difference."

"We need boots on the ground, we need more police officers on the ground. They've been stressed out, their budgets are always under review, always being chopped," Ford said.

"We need to put money back in there to have the women and men in uniform out there going after these gangs and guns. It's very simple."

University of Toronto sociology associate professor Jooyoung Lee called the move "shortsighted."

"Imagine if more gun violence solutions were truly aimed at upstream causes? Instead, leaders here and elsewhere keep waiting until young people are injured or killed to get tough on crime," Lee said in a tweet.

"It's such a shortsighted and reactionary way of dealing with gun violence."

The province said the money will go to establishing the Office of Illicit Drug Intelligence, to disrupt drugs coming into Ontario. It will also go to helping with firearms analysis and tracing enforcement in an effort to stop gun traffickers.

The province is also creating a mobile prosecution team that will specialize in guns and gangs.

Approximately $187 million, including this investment, will have gone to combating gun and gang violence in the province since 2018.