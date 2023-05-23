$70M lottery jackpot ticket bought in Scarborough remains unclaimed

A $70 million Lotto Max jackpot prize remains unclaimed, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) on Tuesday.

The winning ticket, which was bought in Scarborough, will expire on June 28 unless the rightful ticket holder comes forward, OLG said in a news release.

"As the ticket was purchased at a lottery retailer, we don't know the identity of the person or group that purchased the ticket," the news release reads.

The winning numbers for the June 28, 2022 Lotto Max draw are 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46, 47 Bonus 10.

OLG is asking the person who bought the winning ticket to contact them.