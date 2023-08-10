$70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Scarborough officially declared 'unclaimed'

A $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold over a year ago has been "officially declared unclaimed" following a province-wide awareness campaign to find the winner, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said Thursday.

The OLG said in a news release it has not found the owner of the winning ticket purchased on June 28, 2022 at a lottery retailer in Scarborough.

Earlier this year, with the deadline to claim the prize approaching, the OLG launched a campaign to find the purchaser of the winning ticket with the number 8, 19, 22, 41, 42, 46, 47 Bonus 10.

"Prior to the expiry deadline, almost 2,700 calls and emails from people claiming to have lost the ticket were logged by OLG's customer care centre," the OLG said in the release.

"Due to the high volume of lost ticket claims, OLG's dedicated team of lottery investigators took the time necessary to thoroughly review each and every potential claim.

"Now that this process is complete, we can report that none of those claims were successful. Thus, the $70 million prize is officially unclaimed," the OLG said.

Lottery tickets generated by an OLG authorized lottery terminal, like LOTTO MAX or LOTTO 6/49, expire one year after the draw date on the ticket. That means all winning tickets must be validated prior to the expiry date in order for the prize to be collected.

The $70 million prize money has been returned to the prize pool for future bonus games or promotions of national lottery games.