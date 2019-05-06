7 rescued as 4-alarm fire burns at adult education centre in Danforth and Jones area

Emergency crews are battling a four-alarm fire in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues after flames broke out at an adult education centre.

Toronto Fire was called to the Jones Avenue Adult Centre just before 5 p.m. where Capt. David Eckerman told CBC News heavy smoke had filled the building's third floor.

Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze at an adult education centre in the Danforth and Jones area. (CBC)

Seven people were working on the roof of the building at the time the flames broke out and had to be rescued using ladders, Chief Matthew Pegg said.

That roof is now compromised as the fire has spread upward, said Eckerman. Crews have been unable to remove propane cylinders on the roof, he added.

No injuries have been reported but several construction workers had to be rescued from the building's roof. (Grant Linton/CBC)

The fire is not yet under control but the building has been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.