7 homes damaged after Mississauga townhouse fire

Emergency crews worked through the night to put out a fire that damaged several homes in Mississauga on Monday.



Firefighters were called to the scene after flames broke out near Rathburn Road East and Tapestry Trail just after 6 p.m.

Peel police say no one was inside the home when the fire engulfed one of the townhouses.

No injuries were reported.

Two homes sustained extensive damage and five other houses are dealing with water damage, officers say.

About half a dozen neighbouring houses in the complex had to be evacuated.

MiWay buses were brought in to help shelter residents who were forced to leave to their homes, emergency officials told CBC News.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Traffic on Rathburn Road East and Tapestry Trail has been blocked off to monitor the scene overnight.