7 COVID-19 cases linked to Yonge Street Warehouse

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says seven people who have tested positive for COVID-19 went to a Yonge Street restaurant within the last month.

Of the seven, five are staff members and two are patrons. All of which attended Yonge Street Warehouse, at 336 Yonge St., between Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.

The health agency wants to notify staff and patrons who visited the restaurant during the 8-day period about a potential exposure to the virus.

TPH said they have followed up with all known close contacts and those individuals have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and go for testing.

Around 1,700 people may have been at the venue during this time, TPH said, however, people not already contacted are viewed as low risk.

"If you were at the Yonge Street Warehouse between September 10 to 17 but have not been contacted by TPH, you are not identified as a close contact," read a statement released on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the health agency is still urging anyone who was there during the exposure time to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after their last visit.

If symptoms develop, the agency asks you to contact TPH, seek testing and immediately self-isolate.