670 drivers charged in distracted driving blitz, police say
Police rode on TTC vehicles to catch distracted drivers during the crackdown
Toronto police say they've charged 670 drivers during their one-week "zero-tolerance" traffic blitz.
"A clear message needs to be sent to all drivers that when you are behind the wheel, your only focus should be on the task of driving," police said in a news release Tuesday.
The crackdown came just weeks after new provincial guidelines for distracted driving punishments came into effect.
"Tears were shed," Sgt. Brett Moore, spokesperson for Toronto police traffic services, told CBC Radio's Metro Morning about the reaction of some drivers on day two of the campaign.
First-time offenders will face a fine of at least $615, and up to $1,000, and three demerit points. As of Jan. 1 this year, the Ministry of Transportation also has the option to suspend a driver's licence for up to three days for their first conviction.
The penalties get stiffer upon a driver's second and third offences with increased fines and longer suspensions.
