Target return date for displaced 650 Parliament residents pushed back again

Residents of a St. James Town highrise displaced by a major fire last summer won't be able to return to their homes until at least August, a spokesperson for the property management company said Saturday.

The estimated date for their return has been pushed back several times in recent months.

More than 1,500 people were forced to leave their units in the highrise at 650 Parliament Street on Aug. 21, 2018, when a electrical fire tore through the building.

Residents were initially told to expect to move back into their units in early 2019. Then, last month, Wellesley Parliament Square — the company that owns the highrise — said they may be able to return in June.

Spokesperson Danny Roth confirmed Saturday, however, that the target date is late August.

According to Roth, the property manager anticipates repairs could cost upward of $46 million by the time the restoration is complete. He has previously told CBC Toronto that damage to the building was "catastrophic" and the work has required some 100 construction personnel at the site daily.

The fire started in the basement of the building and sent thick plumes of smoke pouring out of multiple apartments, causing substantial structural damage and knocking out the electrical system.

The ceilings in all of the corridors had to be removed to release trapped smoke, and most of the electrical components in the building had to be torn out and replaced.

Many residents were initially put up in hotels at the property management company's expense. Ward 13 Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, who represents the area where the building is located, said in February that all residents are now staying in apartments and condos in the vicinity, or with family and friends elsewhere.

Roth said Saturday that "at this point, there are no changes to the current tenant assistance being provided."