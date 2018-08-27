Residents displaced by Parliament Street apartment fire upset with landlord's legal form

More than 1,000 residents of a Parliament Street apartment tower that was seriously damaged by a six-alarm fire were supposed to gain access to the belongings they left behind on Monday, however the scheduled event quickly turned into a protest.

Many of the residents — who have been told it could be months before they're allowed to move back in — are angry that their landlord is demanding they sign a legal form before entering the building in Toronto's St. James Town area.

Many suggested they're concerned that signing the document would block them from taking any future legal action against the property manager.

However, officials with the property management company are disputing that, saying the form only covers it if someone suffers injuries or health complications today.

Situation getting heated. Crowds yelling they won’t sign the form. Police have been called in. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y3TsFSOdMC">pic.twitter.com/Y3TsFSOdMC</a> —@Natalie_SKi

A crowd gathered outside the building and shouted at private security guards and the landlord's representatives.

"We will not sign your papers," one building resident screamed amid the fray.

Other residents, who have been told that they won't be able to move back into the building for months, have criticized how the situation has been handled.

About 1500 people are still displaced following last Tuesday's six-alarm fire on Parliament Street. The latest news is that it could months before they can go home. We speak with one resident of the building who about what the past week has been like for him, and why it's been so hard to make sense of what's happening. 9:10

Police were called to the scene.

Local Coun. Lucy Troisi and a representative of the property owner also showed up.