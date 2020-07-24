Police searching for suspect after 65-year-old woman brutally attacked while sleeping

Police are searching for a 32-year-old man after a 65-year-old woman was brutally attacked while sleeping Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 7 a.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East area.

Police said in a news release that the woman was asleep when a man broke into the home and assaulted her.

During the ordeal, the woman was struck in her face and choked until she lost consciousness, police said.

The woman received life-altering injuries and was hospitalized.

Police said the suspect is wanted for the following:

Break and enter and commit.

Aggravated assault.

Overcome resistance by choking.

Four counts of fail to comply with release order.

Breach of probation

He is described as 5'10", 190 lbs., with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and a beard. At the time of the attack, the suspect was shirtless, with black and red shorts, and black and white shoes.

Police said the suspect is considered violent and dangerous and should not be approached if located.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 9-1-1 immediately. Police are also asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 416-222-TIPS (8477).