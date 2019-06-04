6-year-old child airlifted to hospital after crash in Port Perry
A six-year-old child has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Port Perry.
Crash involved dump truck and car, in which child was a passenger, Durham Regional Police say
Durham Regional Police say they were called the scene at Reach Street and Old Simcoe Road just after 4:30 p.m. for a collision involving a dump truck and car.
The child was a passenger in the car, said Duty Insp. Micah Wagenberg.
The intersection has been closed as police investigate.
A 6 year old child was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries after a collision at Reach St and Old Simcoe Road. Dump truck vs car. Updates to injuries will follow. Roads closed for investigation.—@DRPS