6-year-old child airlifted to hospital after crash in Port Perry

A six-year-old child has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Port Perry.

Durham Regional Police say they were called the scene at Reach Street and Old Simcoe Road just after 4:30 p.m. for a collision involving a dump truck and car.

The child was a passenger in the car, said Duty Insp. Micah Wagenberg.

The intersection has been closed as police investigate.