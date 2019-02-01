6 things to do that'll help take the bite out of a frigid week in Toronto

It's been a cold week in the city, so CBC Toronto picked six events that might help warm up your weekend.

Here's what we came up with.

Puppy Love Yoga

A new family yoga business in the city's east end is giving a whole new meaning to the term "downward dog."

Puppy Love Yoga is giving people who like yoga and dogs an opportunity to experience both.

Chad Barclay, the president of Puppy Love Yoga, told CBC Toronto what inspired him to open the business.

"My wife and daughter went to a puppy yoga class before and they were so impressed and thrilled about how it went. They couldn't stop talking about it for weeks," Barclay said.

Sarah Barclay, Chad Barclay's wife, with a French bulldog puppy. (Puppy Love Yoga)

The family says when they realized there weren't any classes in the area they lived in they decided to start their own.

"We are dog lovers and my wife used to be a yoga teacher," said Barclay.

Puppy Love Yoga will have a certified yoga teacher running classes with puppies running around and cuddling with participants.



"It's the combination of the relaxation of the yoga and then it is taken up a big notch by the fact that you are interacting with puppies," he said.

He added that the workout is a real mental health boost for people taking the classes.

The puppies are from local breeders and the business works with service dog trainers to help socialize the animals.

The event runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Redwood Studio (Upstairs), located at 1300 Gerrard St. E.

The Winter Chocolate Show

A handful of cacao beans at the Winter Chocolate Show. (thewinterchocolateshow.com)

Do you like chocolate (who doesn't)? If so, you can check out The Winter Chocolate Show.

At this one-day market and festival, you'll be able to not only meet and chat with some of Canada's top chocolate makers, you'll also be able to taste their products.

Seminars on how to make chocolate will also be available.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in Enoch Turner School on 106 Trinity St. Tickets are $7.50 in advance and $10.00 at the door.

The Deadstock Depot

Some streetwear clothes and bags on display. (styledemocracy.com)

Calling all streetwear lovers.

Local and international vendors will be at the Vintage Streetwear Flea Market. You can find brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Champion, Kappa and more.

The market runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Artscape Sandbox on 301 Adelaide St. W.

Watercolour Paint Party

People demonstrating their artwork at Paint Cabin, where the watercolour paint party workshop is held. (paintcabin.com)

If being outdoors this weekend isn't your thing, you can take in an indoor event like the Watercolour Paint Party.

Images are prepared for party goers to pick from, but guests are encouraged to paint their own pictures.

A full bar and coffee shop will also be available.

The party runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at Paint Cabin on 723 Gerrard St. E. Tickets are $45 plus HST.

Hand-Tied Bouquet Workshop

You can choose between a variety of flowers and make your own bouquet to take home. (mayflowers.ca)

Flowers may not be in season but if you're looking to design a bouquet then you're in luck.

The Hand-Tied Bouquet Workshop is in town with a floral designer on site to teach you all the skills you need.

Parents are encouraged to work with their kids.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at May Flowers - Toronto Florist & Coffee Shop at 1020 St Clair Ave W. Tickets are $95.

Farm Boy Leslie & Lake Shore - Grand Opening Celebration

Farm Boy, a food retailer based in Ottawa is opening a new store on Lake Shore Boulevard East - its second location in Toronto. (beachmetro.com)

Do you like free food(again, who doesn't)? You can sample some wares from local vendors at the grand opening celebration for Farm Boy Leslie & Lake Shore. It's the second Toronto location for the Ottawa-based food retailer.

You can also meet the Farm Boy mascot, Lulu the Cow, and have some fun with free face painting.

The grand opening runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 1005 Lake Shore Blvd E.