6 things to do in Toronto this weekend

This weekend is expected to be freezing cold. But if you are willing to bundle up and have some fun, there are a lot of pretty cool events you can go to. Here is a list:

Ice Breakers

You can see local and international artworks at Ice Breakers, Toronto's waterfront public art exhibition .

A group of five students from Ryerson University created an outdoor art piece called Tripix. Thomas Gomez-Ospina, a second year student in Architectural Science, says their creation stems from nature.

"Imagine a metallic flower with three petals," he told CBC Toronto.

"We have this central red column and it arches out into three symmetrical wings."

Tripix, an installation by a group of students from Ryerson University. (Ice Breakers)

He says what they really wanted to do — aside from creating a gathering space — was to make their art interactive.

"This aspect of arching over these paths also frames views for specific landmarks in Toronto," Gomez-Ospina said..

"Pedestrians can take pictures or selfies and see their reflections super imposed on the city skyline or on views behind them," he said.

"You can reflect upon the fact that you are also part of the city of Toronto and you see these reflections behind you," Gomez-Ospina added.

"Ideally, you can have this focus on specific landmarks and that will bring you attention. Hopefully, you will become more appreciative of those specific landmarks."

For more information about Tripix, you can listen Gomez-Ospina's interview on CBC's Metro Morning here.

Stellar Spectra by Rob Shostak and Dionisios Vriniotis.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19 to Sunday, Feb. 24

Where: HTO Park East, 339 Queens Quay W, Toronto.

Price: Free

Toronto Light Festival

The Toronto Light Festival is coming back to The Distillery District. The event will run from Jan. 18 to March 3.

"This winter, don't run from the cold, head straight into it," said Mathew Rosenblatt, executive producer and artist exhibitor.

"However, we do recommend dressing appropriately."

Toronto Light Festival, 2018. (Kyle Thom)

When: Friday, Jan.18 to Sunday, March 3, 2019

Hours: Sunday - Wednesday, Sundown until 10 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday, Sundown until 11 p.m.

Where: The Distillery Historic District – 55 Mill Street

Price: Free

Interior Design Show (IDS)

Whether you are design savvy or not, one thing is certain: you can take in this event with your winter coat off, because it's being held indoors.

IDS Toronto promotes and celebrates design in Canada and around the globe.

An example of the designs you can see at the 2018 Toronto Interior Design Show. (flyingcamel.com)

When: Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 20.

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, 222 Bremner Blvd.

Price: Tickets available online.

CBC Superfun Superfan weekend

Toronto SuperFunSuperFan, 2019

This weekend, CBC welcomes its superfans for an exciting superfun experience.

Want to meet your favourite CBC Stars from shows like Kim's Convenience or Workin' Moms or attend a Q & A with Adrienne Arsenault from CBC's The National ? You can do all of that and more at the SuperFun SuperFan weekend at CBC headquarters in Toronto.

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, Sunday, Jan. 20.

Where: Canadian Broadcasting Centre, 250 Front St. W.

You can find schedules and admission details here.

Toronto International Boat Show

Ready to set sail?

You can chart a course at North America's largest indoor boat show. It's happening in the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place.

They've got an indoor lake, wakeboard and waterski shows. And of course, if you have your sights set on a new yacht, you can buy one.

Toronto International Boat Show.

The show runs from Friday, Jan. 18 to Sunday Jan. 27.

Tickets available on site and online.

Blue Jays Winter Fest

Calling all Blue Jays fans!

It's time to get your gloves and runners ready. You can swing bats and toss balls at the home of The Boys of Summer, Rogers Centre.

You can check out the Jays clubhouse and have your photo taken with the World Series trophy. It is still winter, so you can even lace up your skates on an indoor hockey rink.

Toronto Blue Jays Winter Fest 2018. ( jaysfromthecouch.com)

When: Saturday, Jan. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 20 from 10 AM to 5 PM

Where: Rogers Centre

Tickets: Childen under the age of 2 are free.

More ticket details on Blue Jays website