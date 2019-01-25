6 things to do in The 6ix this weekend

There may be snow in the forecast this weekend but don't let that stop you from experiencing what's going on in the city, both indoors and outdoors.

We've come up with six events just to give you a taste.

Creative cocktails - Edible Paint Party

Do you like to paint? Do you like cocktails? Well, there is one party you can go to that features both.

You can even eat the paint.

The Freedom Factory teamed up with mixologist Justin Shiels to stage the event.

CBC Toronto talked to Shiels about how this party can help you reconnect with your childhood.

"It is all about exploring the creative energy we all had at youth, prior to any inhibition or restriction that we may have put upon ourselves as we get a little bit older," he said.

"[Imagine] going back to that time when you were drawing on your mother's living room's walls ... or playing with your food. I want to bring us back to that point."

Justin Shiels is the mixologist at Creative Cocktails - Edible Paint Party. (@photographybyzabrina)

The mixologist said the paint on site is 100 per cent edible. The recipe is still secret but he did say "it's gluten free, it's vegan friendly and they are all scented in flavours with different extracts and edible essential oils."

Partygoers can make their own drinks.

"You are encouraged to mix the paint with your drink as well. You can add the paint into your cocktail. You can paint the side of your glass and change the drink entirely, " Shiels said.

One type of paint you can find at the Edible Paint Party. (@photographybyzabrina)

He said the main message he wants to deliver is living in the moment.

"My hope is they take away something different ... combining food and drink with art as a form of expression and to let loose and have fun ... not have any kind of expectation or set goals. "

The party runs Friday to Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Freedom Factory, located at 22 Dovercourt Rd.

Winter Craft Beer Festival

A crowd enjoying beer in front of the Steam Whistle Brewery. (snacksterbation.com)

Calling all beer lovers.

You can bundle up and enjoy this weekend with some craft beer and winter foods, including 40 breweries on site, campfires and marshmallows.

The Winter Craft Beer Festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday in Roundhouse Park at 255 Bremner Blvd.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. They're available online.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Cool cat is one of the animal portraits from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 exhibition at the ROM. (Isak Pretorius)

If you don't feel like braving the cold and want to take in an indoor event, you can check out the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Royal Ontario Museum, located at 100 Queen's Park.

One hundred new photographs are on display featuring spectacular images of nature and animals.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You can find tickets and price details on the ROM's website.

Slow Dance

Slow Dance at the Winchester Street Theatre. (Omer Yukseker)

Feeling your lifestyle is going too fast right now? You can slow down and watch the Slow Dance performance at the Winchester Street Theatre.

This interactive installation is choreographed by Marie Lambin-Gagnon.

The theatre is located at 80 Winchester St. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and the price of admission is $15 to $20.

Winterlicious​

​If you are a foodie, don't miss Winterlicious! You can explore Toronto's food culture at nearly 200 participating restaurants.

It's starts today and runs to Thursday, Feb. 7. The list of restaurants is available on the City of Toronto website.

One Day Art Workshop: Beeswax painting

If you want to awaken the artist inside yourself, you might want learn what's called Encaustic painting at LucSculpture School & Studios.

This art form, which uses pigmented, melted beeswax, goes all the way back to ancient Greek and Egyptian times

The event happens Saturday at 663 Greenwood Ave.. There's a full-day workshop that goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a half-day workshop that begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

It's $140 for the all-day workshop, and $80 for the half-day workshop.