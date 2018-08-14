7 people taken to hospital after police SUV, tour bus collide at Queen's Quay

Seven people were taken to hospital Tuesday after a sightseeing tour bus crashed into multiple vehicles, including a police SUV, on Toronto's central waterfront.

Police say they responded to reports of a four-vehicle collision just before 3:30 p.m. at Queen's Quay and York Street.

The tour bus appeared to have struck a van and a sedan before colliding with the cruiser and coming to a complete stop, say police.

Three officers suffered minor injuries and paramedics assessed four other people involved in the crash.

Emergency crews say no one was seriously hurt.

Queen's Quay is closed between York Street and Lower Simcoe as police continue to investigate.