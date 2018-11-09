At least 6 pedestrians struck by vehicles across the GTA, 3 with serious injuries
All 6 people were hit between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
At least six pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Greater Toronto Area streets Friday, sending one man in his 50s and two women to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
One woman was hit in Brampton near James Potter Road and Borrelli Drive just after 6 p.m. and another woman was hurt in a hit and run in Mississauga, near Meadowpine Boulveard and Meadowvale Boulevard, police say.
A man in his 50s was hit by a car in Scarborough, near McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle shortly before 7 p.m.
All three victims were rushed to hospital on an emergency run with serious injuries, paramedics say.
Weather may have been a factor in these incidents, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.
Last Thursday, 17 pedestrians were struck by vehicles in the city.
Heavy rain was also a factor in those collisions, police say.
Toronto police are urging motorists to drive with caution as rain and snow make road conditions challenging.