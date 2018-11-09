Skip to Main Content
At least 6 pedestrians struck by vehicles across the GTA, 3 with serious injuries

At least six pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Greater Toronto Area streets Friday, sending one man in his 50s and a woman to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

All 6 people were hit between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

CBC News ·
Police are investigating multiple collisions across the Greater Toronto Area.

At least six pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Greater Toronto Area streets Friday, sending one man in his 50s and two women to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

One woman was hit in Brampton near James Potter Road and Borrelli Drive just after 6 p.m. and another woman was hurt in a hit and run in Mississauga, near Meadowpine Boulveard and Meadowvale Boulevard, police say. 

A man in his 50s was hit by a car in Scarborough, near McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle shortly before 7 p.m. 

All three victims were rushed to hospital on an emergency run with serious injuries, paramedics say.

Weather may have been a factor in these incidents, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

Last Thursday, 17 pedestrians were struck by vehicles in the city.

Heavy rain was also a factor in those collisions, police say. 

Toronto police are urging motorists to drive with caution as rain and snow make road conditions challenging.

